Sabonis registered 27 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime win over Portland.

Sabonis got back on track after two subpar games in Houston. The much-improved Rockets had an answer for Sabonis, but he outplayed Portland's Deandre Ayton inside and helped out his teammates with nine assists. The increased dime-dropping is probably due to De'Aaron Fox's (ankle) absence, as the Kings need more help with ball distribution with Fox out of action.