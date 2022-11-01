Sabonis contributed nine points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets.

Sabonis fouled out in the win, although he was still able to put up meaningful contributions. Efficiency was an issue, something he has been able to largely avoid thus far this season, at least from the field. He is still adjusting to playing under Mike Brown, something that should come around at some point in the near future.