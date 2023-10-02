Sabonis said Monday that he has fully healed from an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, an injury he initially sustained last December, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis missed just one contest due to the fractured thumb before returning to action and finished the 2022-23 campaign with averages 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and a career-high 7.3 assists in 34.6 minutes across 79 starts. Rather than requiring surgery to address the injury, Sabonis said the fractured thumb healed on its own after two months of non-contact activity. Now healthy, the 27-year-old center looks like a safe second-round selection in both points and categories leagues for the upcoming season.