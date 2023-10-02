Sabonis is fully healed from an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis initially suffered the injury in December, but he returned after missing just one contest. Despite playing through the injury down the stretch, the 27-year-old was able to heal productively in the offseason without surgery. His overall production was unfazed, averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes across 79 starts.