Sabonis (chest) is participating in Wednesday's shootaround, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 on Thursday due to a sternum contusion he suffered in an altercation with Draymond Green in Game 2, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The star big man is averaging 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.5 minutes across the first two contests of the series.