Sabonis posted 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 133-128 overtime victory over Dallas.

Sabonis got off to a great start offensively with 10 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, but was surprisingly quiet on the glass with just three rebounds entering the break. That changed in the second half as the All-Star forward grabbed 11 boards to finish with a game-high 14 rebounds on the night, while adding another 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Sabonis shot 83.3 percent from the field in the contest, his best shooting performance since Dec. 30 against Utah and he's now posted a double-double in six of seven games this month.