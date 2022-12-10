Sabonis chipped in 18 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis was clearly the best player on the floor in the win, putting together another strong performance. In fact, over the past two weeks, he has been a first-round talent thanks to averages of 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks. While this could be viewed as a sell-high opportunity, it is unlikely anyone is going to give up a top-20 player in a trade. Managers may simply want to hang on and see where this goes.