Sabonis amassed 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 win over Houston.

Sabonis appeared to be well on his way to another double-double, scoring 11 first-half points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with six boards and four assists. The power forward remained efficient on the offensive end after the break, adding another 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. However, he collected just three more rebounds over the final two quarters to finish with nine on the night, which still led the team. Sabonis has now failed to grab double-digit rebounds in back-to-back contests after previously doing so in five straight, though he is averaging 7.5 assists over that brief stretch.