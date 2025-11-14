default-cbs-image
Sabonis (ribs) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis remains listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but his availability at the morning shootaround bodes well for his status. Sabonis holds regular-season averages of 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across nine appearances.

