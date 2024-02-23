Sabonis (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis was a full participant during the morning shootaround and made it through warmups without any setbacks. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Full participant in shootaround•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Unlikely to go Thursday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Absent from practice•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Dominates with triple-double game•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double•