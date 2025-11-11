Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) is good to go for Tuesday's game against Denver, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis was able to shake off a questionable tag for this contest. The Kings are off to a shaky start, but Sabonis' production has been solid with 15.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists through seven regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Listed as game-time call Tuesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Resumes double-double streak•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Officially questionable for Friday•