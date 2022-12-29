Sabonis (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis will play with his right thumb fracture after missing Tuesday's game. The star big man will be without a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Diagnosed with fractured thumb•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Injures hand in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Registers another triple-double•