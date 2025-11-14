Sabonis (ribs) will play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis is dealing with a lingering rib injury, but managed to participate in shootaround Friday morning. The star center has now been upgraded to available. After opening the season with seven consecutive double-doubles, Sabonis has failed to hit the milestone in back-to-back games. However, he played only 26 minutes in each contest, once because of foul trouble and once because of a blowout.