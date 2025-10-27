Sabonis contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Lakers.

After missing the Kings' opener due to a hamstring strain, Sabonis has recorded back-to-back double-doubles since getting back into the lineup. The 29-year-old center hasn't seen his usual distribution role so far however, recording just four assists in two games, and his days of being a consistent triple-double threat might be over so long as Dennis Schroder is handling point guard duties.