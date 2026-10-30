Sabonis finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Sabonis has been absolutely dominant on the glass in the early stages of the season, grabbing at least 14 boards in each game and comfortably leading the NBA in that category at 16.2 per game. The other areas of his game weren't as dominant, however, as he attempted just seven shots while committing seven turnovers. Sabonis' rebounding and playmaking helped offset the single-digit scoring total, though the turnovers were costly for Sacramento. The star big man remains a strong fantasy contributor through his elite rebounding and passing, but his scoring volume can become a concern after back-to-back games with nine points.