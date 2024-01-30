Sabonis amassed 20 points (10-11 FG), 26 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over Memphis.

Sabonis was a beast on the glass, hauling down a season-high 26 rebounds. He also scored at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games, rounding out another impressive performance. Despite his gaudy numbers, Sabonis' lack of defensive contributions continues to drag down his overall rank. If you are rostering him, simply be aware that he will continue to be a negative when it comes to both blocks and steals.