Sabonis supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Hawks.

Sabonis only got off five shots in the first half and hit three of them, along with 2-of-2 free-throw attempts for eight points at the break. He did, however, establish his presence on the glass with 10 first-half rebounds before adding another four boards over the final two quarters to give him a team-high 13 on the night. The Kings forward also dished out seven dimes in the contest, his third consecutive game with at least seven assists, though it wasn't enough as Sacramento failed to keep its seven-game winning streak alive.