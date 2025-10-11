Sabonis produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-3 FT, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 17 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis started out cold and couldn't get anything going in the narrow loss, and was eventually pulled in favor of backups after racking up five fouls. His tepid showing is no cause for alarm, and it serves the Kings better to test out their bench over playing Sabonis for max minutes in the preseason. When the regular season begins, he will once again be a nightly double-double threat.