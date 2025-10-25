Sabonis ended with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Jazz.

Malik Monk sent up an errant shot in the closing seconds, but Sabonis grabbed the offensive board and dropped it in the basket for the win. Although Sabonis racked up his first double-double in his season debut, his totals weren't particlarly great. It shouldn't be a cause for concern, as this is the first full-speed competition he's faced in some time. Reports will soon come regarding how his injury responded to 37 minutes of work, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some load management ahead for the center to stave off a re-aggravation of the injury.