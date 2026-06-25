Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Hoping to rebound in 2026-27

Sabonis (knee) has a new pick-and-roll partner after the Kings chose Darius Acuff in Tuesday's draft.

With Russell Westbrook, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, seizing Sacramento's top spot at point guard a year ago, Sabonis saw a decrease in both usage and efficiency. The star big man averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29.7 minutes per tilt, all his lowest marks since 2018-19, across a career-low 19 games this year before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Sacramento appears ready to go in a different direction at the point, which could work to Sabonis' benefit in 2026-27.