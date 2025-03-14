Sabonis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns.
Sabonis is in danger of missing his seventh straight contest Friday due to a strained left hamstring. If he's ultimately downgraded to out yet again, Jonas Valanciunas will likely continue to start at center.
