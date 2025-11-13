Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Sabonis missed a pair of games with a ribcage contusion earlier in the month, and the Kings continue to monitor his health. The superstar big man could go through pregame warmups before Sacramento clarifies his status. If Sabonis is unable to give it a go, Precious Achiuwa and Drew Eubanks would likely fill out the majority of the center minutes Friday.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Listed as game-time call Tuesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Resumes double-double streak•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Will suit up Sunday•