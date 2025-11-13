Sabonis (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Sabonis missed a pair of games with a ribcage contusion earlier in the month, and the Kings continue to monitor his health. The superstar big man could go through pregame warmups before Sacramento clarifies his status. If Sabonis is unable to give it a go, Precious Achiuwa and Drew Eubanks would likely fill out the majority of the center minutes Friday.