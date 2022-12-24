Sabonis suffered a right hand injury during Friday's loss to the Wizards and will undergo further testing to determine treatment options, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It is currently unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will be forced to miss. Richaun Holmes, Neemias Queta and Chimezie Metu will likely receive larger roles if Sabonis is out for an extended time. Fantasy managers should check for updated reports ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets to see if he has suffered a severe injury or can play through the pain.