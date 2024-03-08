Sabonis racked up 31 points (14-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 131-129 win over the Spurs.

The 27-year-old center continues to dominate. Sabonis just missed recording his 23rd triple-double of the season, settling instead for his 45th consecutive double-double and extending his franchise record. Wilt Chamberlain's all-time time NBA record is an impossible 227 straight games, but Sabonis is within reach of Kevin Love's 53-game streak from the 2010-2011 season, the longest of the modern era. Since the beginning of February, Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.9 boards, 9.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor.