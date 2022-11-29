Sabonis supplied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to Phoenix.

Sabonis posted a great all-around line in the contest, supplementing his 17/10/9 mark with a pair of swats and a steal. He was also very efficient from the field, making eight of 10 shot attempts. Sabonis has yet to register a triple-double this season after doing so five times last year; however, he's recorded 12 double-doubles, tied for second-most in the league.