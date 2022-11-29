Sabonis supplied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to Phoenix.
Sabonis posted a great all-around line in the contest, supplementing his 17/10/9 mark with a pair of swats and a steal. He was also very efficient from the field, making eight of 10 shot attempts. Sabonis has yet to register a triple-double this season after doing so five times last year; however, he's recorded 12 double-doubles, tied for second-most in the league.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another quality line•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs team-high 13 boards•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Disappears in second half•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Huge double-double in win•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Leads balanced attack in win•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers double-double•