Sabonis closed Wednesday's 135-115 win over the Rockets with 25 points (9-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes.

Sabonis dominated Houston during his 38 minutes on the floor, and he ended as Sacramento's leading scorer and rebounder while finishing tied for the team lead in assists. The big man fell just one dime shy of what would have been his fourth triple-double of the campaign. Sabonis did, however, extend his streak of contests with at least a double-double to 18 games, and he is averaging 21.1 points, 14.4 boards and 7.3 assists across 36.8 minutes over that span.