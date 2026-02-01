default-cbs-image
Sabonis (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Sabonis was an extremely late addition to the injury report due to lower back soreness, which isn't a positive sign for his availability. If the veteran center isn't cleared to play, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell would be candidates for increased playing time.

