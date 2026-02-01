Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Sabonis was an extremely late addition to the injury report due to lower back soreness, which isn't a positive sign for his availability. If the veteran center isn't cleared to play, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell would be candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Sunday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available Sunday vs. Washington•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sitting out Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double Sunday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant double-double off bench•