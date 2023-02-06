Sabonis ended Sunday's 136-104 loss to the Pelicans with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

Sabonis led all Kings players in rebounds and was one of six players in double figures in scoring en route to a double-double performance. Sabonis has secured a double-double in five straight games.