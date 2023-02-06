Sabonis ended Sunday's 136-104 loss to the Pelicans with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.
Sabonis led all Kings players in rebounds and was one of six players in double figures in scoring en route to a double-double performance. Sabonis has secured a double-double in five straight games.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers season-high 34 points•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Posts full line before fouling out•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Can't extend double-double streak•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Cruises to another triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Logs 22nd consecutive double-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double•