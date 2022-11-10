Sabonis recorded 21 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis wasn't overwhelming Wednesday, but his 21 points were enough to lead Sacramento in a game during which seven different Kings players scored between 14 and 21 points. The big man had a four-game streak of double-digit boards snapped, but he dished out exactly six assists for the third straight contest and notched a season-high three steals. Sabonis has provided value across multiple categories this season, averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 boards, 6.1 dimes, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks through 10 games.