Sabonis finished with 24 points (10-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-96 victory over the Clippers.

Sabonis poured in a team-high 24 points on a near-perfect shooting night. He also stuffed the stat sheet, which included his second two-block game over his last three contests. The Gonzaga product has scored in double figures in each of his last five matchups, averaging 17.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 30.6 minutes.