Sabonis amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-97 loss to the Rockets.

Sabonis failed to record a double-double for the first time this season, but perhaps more importantly, he was outplayed by Alperen Sengun for the second time in less than a week. Sabonis must bounce back when the Kings take on the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, as the team needs more out of him, especially if De'Aaron Fox (ankle) remains out.