Sabonis produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In loss to the Hornets.

Sabonis tacked on a couple more double-doubles in the postseason, but he and the Kings will go no further this season. Sabonis may not contribute across the board like some other top-tier fantasy assets, but it's tough to ignore the 19.4 points, league-leading 13.7 rebounds and career-high 8.2 assists he averaged over 82 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.