Sabonis ended Saturday's 129-127 loss to the 76ers with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes.

Sabonis was in danger of breaking his massive double-double streak, but his 10th assist of the evening saved him on a night where the rebounds were harder to come by. One would expect a superlative rebound number with Joel Embiid (foot) out, but the Sixers' reserves did enough to limit Sabonis' supremacy in the category.