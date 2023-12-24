Sabonis finished Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Sabonis recorded his second triple-double in a row and has now hit the milestone five times this season. The standout center is carrying a massive load for the Kings this season, and although his eight-year NBA career has been remarkably free from injury, the team needs additional inside support inside to keep the center fresh.