Sabonis registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Thunder.

Sabonis turned in his 15tth triple-double as a Sacramento King in the victory. The milestone was just around the corner, as Sabonis has collected more assists than usual amid the absence of De'Aaron Fox. The win makes the Kings 1-0 in West Group C of the Play-In Tournament.