Sabonis fouled out of Sunday's 132-127 overtime win over the Lakers after recording 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Sabonis fouled out late in the game, but he was well on his way to a double-double before exiting. It's a great start to the season for Sabonis, who's averaging 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists over his first three games.