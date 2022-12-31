Sabonis racked up 28 points (12-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 126-125 victory over the Jazz.

Sabonis couldn't miss Friday night - literally, going a perfect 12-of-12 from the field for 28 points as Sacramento pulled out the win in the final seconds. The Kings' center scored 13 points in the first half and 15 over the final two quarters while adding eight assists and a game-high 11 rebounds. Sabonis has now scored at least 20 points in three straight and has also gone 12 consecutive games with 10 or more rebounds.