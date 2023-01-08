Sabonis amassed 25 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 136-134 loss to the Lakers.

The addition of Sabonis last season was what the Kings needed to get to the next level, and the big man's torrid run of production has propelled the team into rarified air in the Western Conference. Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 37 games.