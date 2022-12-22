Sabonis chipped in 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 21 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 134-120 victory over the Lakers.

Sabonis is on a red-hot tear, and he's now recorded nine consecutive double-doubles sue to his monstrous rebound totals. Thanks to his amazing string of performances, he's now averaging 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.