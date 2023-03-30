Sabonis chipped in 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis didn't need stellar production for the Kings to trounce Portland, but he still notched a double-double in limited action just to be sure. Over 15 March appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 20.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 36.1 minutes per game.