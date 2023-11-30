Sabonis chipped in 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Clippers.

Sabonis has had some shaky performances on the scoreboard recently, and he's been held below 12 points in three of his last five appearances. While he's generally been able to salvage his fantasy production through his rebounds or assists, he struggled in those areas Wednesday with season-low marks in each category. He's shot just 45.3 percent from the floor over his last five outings, averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.