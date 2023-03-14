Sabonis finished Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks with 23 points (11-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 17 rebounds and 15 assists across 39 minutes.

The triple-double was Sabonis' third in the past four games, and he became the first player in Kings franchise history to reach 20 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds in a single contest since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson achieved the feat in January 1965. As usual, Sabonis didn't supplement his production in three main fantasy categories with any defensive statistics, but he at least avoided hurting managers from the free-throw line, where he can often be a below-average performer on heavy volume.