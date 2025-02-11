Sabonis had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Sabonis has been unaffected by the arrival of Jonas Valanciunas, as expected. He continues to soak up a ton of usage on a daily basis, and he's on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 59.9 percent shooting from the field.