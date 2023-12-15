Sabonis contributed 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and seven assists across 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 win over the Thunder.

De'Aaron Fox stole the show with his 41-point performance Thursday, but there's no question Sabonis played a prominent role in the win as well. Aside from containing the threat of Chet Holmgren, Sabonis was impressive on offense and played his usual facilitator role, ending just three dimes away from recording what would've been his third triple-double of the season. Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 14.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game since the start of December.