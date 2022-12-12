Sabonis closed with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-11 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Knicks.
Sabonis turned in a nice shooting line and secured nine of his 12 boards on the defensive end. He's now registered a double-double in five of his last six contests, averaging 17.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 32.8 minuutes over this stretch.
