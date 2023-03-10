Sabonis finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Knicks.

Sabonis continued his standout campaign Thursday, leading Sacramento in points, rebounds and assists in the tough victory. The big man finished with his ninth triple-double of the season, third-most in the league. Sabonis is averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.8 blocks through his first four games in March.