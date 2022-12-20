Sabonis recorded 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 23 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Hornets.

Sabonis put up season highs with 28 points and 23 boards in the loss, and he came close to a triple-double by adding seven assists. This was his third 20-20 effort of the campaign, two of which have come in his past three games. Sabonis has recorded eight consecutive double-doubles, and he leads the NBA in that category with 21 on the campaign.