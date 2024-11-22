Sabonis (back) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Sabonis will return to game action after a two-game absence due to lower back tightness. With the big man and DeMar DeRozan (back) both off the injury report, Alex Len and Trey Lyles should shift back to their normal roles off the bench. Sabonis has averaged 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 64.1 percent from the field across 36.5 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings.