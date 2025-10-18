The Kings announced Saturday that a recent MRI on Sabonis' right hamstring confirmed that the center sustained a Grade 1 strain during Wednesday's 109-91 preseason loss to the Clippers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. Sabonis is scheduled to be re-evaluated in one week.

While Sabonis' diagnosis doesn't represent a worst-case scenario, the fact that he won't be re-evaluated until next weekend means that he can be ruled out for at least the first two games of the regular season. With Sabonis sidelined, the Kings will likely turn to Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric and Maxime Raynaud to cover minutes at center in the short term.