Sabonis will miss at least one week with a grade one hamstring strain, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis suffered the injury during Saturday's contest against the Rockets, and after further evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a grade one left hamstring strain. Initial reports indicate Sabonis will be sidelined for at least one week, at which point another update will be provided. While he is out, Jonas Valanciunas will likely see a significant role.